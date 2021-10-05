University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher helps uncover cause of ancient city's destruction
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from fires get a little help
Britney Spears’ father suspended as conservator. Here’s what’s next
Map: 1 of every 8 acres in California has burned in 10 years, and here are the state’s biggest fires
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Electronic Shelf Label Market Worth $2.57 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from California fires get a little help
530 Crime Watch (October 2021): Redding man faces prison in shooting of ex-girlfriend
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lloyd Burton Challenge is Saturday
Fawn Fire arson suspect will undergo psychiatric exam before returning to court
530 crime watch: One Redding man shot in the head, another arrested
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Chico High football prepares for strong Yuba City rush attack Friday
COS football faces tough home game against Diablo Valley
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher helps uncover cause of ancient city's destruction
Richard Atkin - Fairbanks KTVF on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher helped solve a long running mystery surrounding the destruction of an ancient city.
Read Full Story on webcenterfairbanks.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ESPN Announces Monster College GameDay TV Ratings
Arkansas, Matthews, Surge On Day Two
ESPN College GameDay for Georgia vs Arkansas draws huge ratings
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL