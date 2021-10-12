[]
University of Buffalo terminates Chinese students' F-1 statuses
The University of Buffalo has terminated the F-1 status of at least 30 Chinese students, which one international education organisation says is the largest scale termination it has seen in a decade. The students' statuses were terminated as they had not submitted the I-94 to International Student Services within 30 days of arrival on campus.