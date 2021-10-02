UNK Theatre retells four of Edgar Allan Poe's stories just in time for Halloween
UNK Theatre retells four of Edgar Allan Poe's stories just in time for Halloween
RICK BROWN, Yard Light Media - Kearney Hub
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Scholars credit Poe with inventing the genre of detective fiction and perfecting the role of the short story in American literature.
Read Full Story on kearneyhub.com
