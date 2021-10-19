UNM shares final vaccine deadline for students
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Annapolis couple's alleged espionage leaves many questions
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death
ICYMI: MSS on what to know as lawmakers redraw WV’s political maps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
West Virginia State Senate passes new district maps; House to return Wednesday
Liberty football faces tough schedule over final three weeks of regular season
Raiden Childers sensed big game vs. East Fairmont coming last week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Virginia State Senate passes new district maps; House to return Wednesday
Liberty football faces tough schedule over final three weeks of regular season
Raiden Childers sensed big game vs. East Fairmont coming last week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Raiden Childers sensed big game vs. East Fairmont coming last week
What a pup-me up: Kountry K-9 Groom and Board offers free boarding to veterans in need
THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Gold-Blue Debut Review
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UNM shares final vaccine deadline for students
Ariana Kraft - KRQE
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Another vaccination deadline is looming at the University of New Mexico. Last Monday, students received notices of registration holds. Cinnamon Blair, with UNM’s
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Farmington school board approves donation of Chula Vista Park to City of Farmington
Safety issues at Waste Isolation Pilot Plant slow disposal of nuclear waste near Carlsbad
School-based COVID-19 cases remain steady
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL