URI reschedules Polo G concert for Nov. 19
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ready to Up Your Chicken Wing Game? Here's How.
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
The Colfax Marathon Returns After More Than 2 Years
Pepsi Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Facility in Denver
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flight This Weekend!
The Colfax Marathon Returns After More Than 2 Years
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
URI reschedules Polo G concert for Nov. 19
Leah Crowley - WPRI 12
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The Nov. 19 show will only be open to URI students, according to the university, and masks will be required at all times inside the arena.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Appeal Sought Over Chancery's Facebook Class Counsel Pick
Eddie Buehler, Matt Whitney lift North Kingstown past Portsmouth, 31-28, in D-I thriller
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL