USC vs. Utah: 5 things to watch as the Trojans host the Utes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A look at South Carolina’s scariest Halloween attractions
Mt. Pleasant rolls, improves to 6-0 via blowout victory
Solicitor Wilson to release report on impacts of prosecution, race equity
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 3: What we learned in the Grayhounds' win over the Panthers
Mental wellness top of mind as Hootsuite unveils redesigned Vancouver office (PHOTOS)
A look at South Carolina’s scariest Halloween attractions
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Goldsmith and Makarova Conclude Play at ITA All-Americans
Finding a Way to Predict COVID-19 Severity in Kids
Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 3: What we learned in the Grayhounds' win over the Panthers
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vancouver's Mount Pleasant named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods
A look at South Carolina’s scariest Halloween attractions
Top 60 Small Forward Has Huskies in Final 3
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
USC vs. Utah: 5 things to watch as the Trojans host the Utes
Ryan KartjeStaff Writer Oct. 9, 2021 4:30 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
USC will be looking for consistency on offense with a balanced attack, which could be difficult against Utah's stout defense. Kickoff is Saturday at 5 p.m.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Women's golf finishes second
In first game since death of Aaron Lowe, Utes blast USC, 42-26
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Charged With Six Violations Ahead of Court-Martial
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL