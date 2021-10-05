Valley seniors create diaper cakes for new parents in need
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pat Sumenick pledges commitment to West Virginia for next year’s class
Buckle up: Cougars hosting Spartans Friday night
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
West Virginia Online Casinos & Gambling Sites
Hill climbs way to state championship
Barb Bailey to Present HOLLYWOOD - OUT OF THE BOX at Don't Tell Mama
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Virginia Online Casinos & Gambling Sites
West Virginia Senate prepares for redistricting ahead of special session
WV reports 65 new COVID deaths, active cases drop
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2021 HS State Golf Tourney: Notre Dame’s Rogers finishes fifth in Single-A; other results
DHHR reports there are currently 11,331 active Covid-19 cases statewide
Huntington small business helps Ronald McDonald House after $100,000 loss
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Valley seniors create diaper cakes for new parents in need
Cameron Polom - ABC15 Arizona
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A group of west Valley seniors is combining creativity and compassion to make a big difference in the lives of families trying to make ends meet.
Read Full Story on abc15.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dia de los Muertos Festival to take place at Mesa Arts Center later this month
Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case
Monitoring rainwater quality in Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL