Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife works on updating endangered list
Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife works on updating endangered list
Rachel Mann - WCAX3
10/6/21
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department spoke with the community about changes to the endangered and threatened species list.
COVID testing program for Vermont schools should start soon
Vermont fall foliage and leaf peepers in full swing
Vermont COVID-19 cases starting to ease; school-based antigen tests on the way
