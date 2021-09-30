Vermont's congressional delegation votes to extend federal government funding
Vermont's congressional delegation votes to extend federal government funding
Grace Benninghoff - VTDigger
9/30/21
The Senate approved a continuing budget resolution, which will keep the government funded for another few months as negotiations on appropriations bills continue.
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
