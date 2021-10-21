Victor Lynn Stanley, of Niles
Victor Lynn Stanley, of Niles
Submitted - Leader Pub
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Oct. 17, 2021 Victor Lynn Stanley, 63, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 30, 1957, in Niles, to Buddy and Darlene (Pegan) Stanley.
