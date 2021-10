Vikings at Panthers preview: RB Dalvin Cook to return for key game at Carolina

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. — TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh — Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber — Series: Vikings lead 9-6 — Line: Vikings by 2 1/2 This is a pivotal game for the Vikings before their bye week.