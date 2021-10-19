Warren Offers Facade Program for Businesses
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
A federal investigation begins for former Kansas City detective accused of exploiting women
Is Iowa State the favorite against Kansas State? Remember, weird things happen in this game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Are the Chiefs contenders or pretenders this season?
Looking at whether KCPS could close schools as part of 'Blueprint 2030' plan
Breece Hall leads Iowa State in 33-20 win over Kansas State
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Superintendent discusses closing and consolidation of Kansas City Public Schools
Crypto Is Too Big for Partisan Politics
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ortbals: St. Louis, take a page from Kansas to fund new convention center
Superintendent discusses closing and consolidation of Kansas City Public Schools
The YWCA raises awareness on domestic violence
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Parkville police continue investigation after man hit, killed by train
This Week in K-State Sports: Tennis, volleyball see more action; soccer, football look to turn things around
Are the Chiefs contenders or pretenders this season?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Warren Offers Facade Program for Businesses
George Nelson - Business Journal Daily
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Warren Redevelopment and Planning Corp. will administer funds for the city's grant program for exterior improvement for businesses.
Read Full Story on businessjournaldaily.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan redistricting panel's maps spark racial backlash, fairness questions
Black teacher workforce declined sharply as Michigan students left city districts — study
Michigan chamber of commerces join forces to challenge Biden mandates on businesses
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL