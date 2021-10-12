Washington Post columnist who's voted for Democrats for years announces he is again voting for Democrats
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tour brings Parsons’ past to life
What is the SEC’s oldest rivalry in football?
5 burning questions and a prediction with a Georgia reporter
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Savannah has become 'beacon in the night' for comic book, sequential artists seeking community
Kind Police Officer Helps Pregnant Woman Give Birth Near Highway
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Georgia football: ESPN discusses Dawgs after 34-10 win over Auburn
Georgia ‘Genocide Cannon’ To Be Removed From Public Square
Kentucky preparing for biggest test of the season, as Georgia awaits
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Why Does the Riverwalk Flood So Often?
Georgia football: ESPN discusses Dawgs after 34-10 win over Auburn
Georgia Schools Among Best For Grades K-8: U.S. News
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Toys For Tots 2021: How To Donate, Apply In Roswell
Spain’s national day salutes Columbus with little opposition
Atlanta Braves Fans React To Game 3 Win Against Milwaukee Brewers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington Post columnist who's voted for Democrats for years announces he is again voting for Democrats
David Rutz - Fox News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Ex-Republican and Washington Post columnist Max Boot added to his long roster of pieces Monday announcing his sole support for Democrats.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Saints PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 5 at Washington
NFL Players Association urges release of emails in Washington Football Team probe after Jon Gruden resigns
NFL Power Rankings: How Far has Washington Fallen?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL