Washington Spirit players ask owner Steve Baldwin to sell stake
Washington Spirit players ask owner Steve Baldwin to sell stake
ESPN - ESPN
10/6/21
Washington Spirit players have called on owner Steve Baldwin to sell his controlling stake in the club to Michele Kang.
