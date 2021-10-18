Washington State football coach fired for refusing COVID vax
Washington State football coach fired for refusing COVID vax
Patrick Reilly - New York Post
10/18/21
The Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich has been fired for refusing to comply with the state’s vaccination mandate.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
