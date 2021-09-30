Washington's plastic bag ban goes into effect tomorrow
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kelly Clarkson judge rules she owns Montana ranch & does NOT share property with her ex Brandon Blackstock in divorce
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
Montana’s Stone-Manning confirmed as BLM director in close Senate vote
Bobcat volleyball topples Montana falls to Bears
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view
Fall Foliage: The Science Behind the Colors
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kelly Clarkson has won her Montana ranch in divorce settlement
Suspect in Kalispell gym shooting charged with murder
October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Fall Foliage: The Science Behind the Colors
Carroll Athletics Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class
N.J.’s 22 most beautiful roads for that perfect fall getaway
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington's plastic bag ban goes into effect tomorrow
Destiny Richards - KXLY 4 News
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The ban on single-use plastic bags is meant to encourage the use of reusable ones and limit plastic bags that are difficult to dispose of properly.
Read Full Story on kxly.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Columbia Banking System Announces Completion of Acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings
Puyallup Tribe Buys Ruston Way Properties
EHealth Names Lincoln Financial CFO: Personnel Moves
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL