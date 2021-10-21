Watch for trains: Amtrak's route to Burlington is doing practice runs
Watch for trains: Amtrak's route to Burlington is doing practice runs
Lilly St. Angelo, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/21/21
The qualification trips come "in advance of the start of regular passenger service," according to an online post by Vermont Rail System.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
