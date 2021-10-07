WATCH: High speed chase down GA 400 ends with car sinking in lake
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
WATCH: High speed chase down GA 400 ends with car sinking in lake
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Johns Creek Patches
Glascock County school plans homecoming festivities
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WATCH: High speed chase down GA 400 ends with car sinking in lake
Watch: Two arrested after high-speed chase, letting car sink into Lake Lanier
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Johns Creek Patches
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting Johns Creek Patches
First Coast golf scorecard
Softball: Caron's bat, energy leading young Central team
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WATCH: High speed chase down GA 400 ends with car sinking in lake
WSBTV.com News Staff - WSB-TV on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Forsyth County deputies said they clocked a car going 90 mph along Georgia 400 early Saturday morning and started chasing after them.
Read Full Story on wsbtv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tropical disturbance off Georgia's coast has 20% chance of development, forecasters say
Columbus man appears in Recorder's Court for alleged Sky Zone shooting
(PHOTOS) Hands on Atlanta distributes meals to DeKalb students before fall break
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL