Watch now: Tyler Maple keys Illinois Wesleyan defensive effort as Titans shut out Millikin
Watch now: Tyler Maple keys Illinois Wesleyan defensive effort as Titans shut out Millikin
Jim Benson - Herald & Review
10/16/21
Illinois Wesleyan's defense kept Millikin out of the end zone early and recorded its first shutout against the Big Blue in 13 years.
Read Full Story on herald-review.com
