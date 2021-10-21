Water's Soul: Dedication, grand opening for 80-foot sculpture in Jersey City
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Deer Lagoon Grange considered ‘distinguished’
Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Scanned By A Green Beam Of Light From The Sky In California Recently? Here's What Did It
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NAVAIR employees graduate from national leadership development programs
Facebook map sets path to Halloween fun around the county
Beef Is a Problem. This Seattle Steakhouse Wants to Be Part of the Solution.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Brewery in the barn: Here’s Whidbey’s newest craft-beer hotspot
Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Art events, galleries and exhibits around Snohomish County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Water's Soul: Dedication, grand opening for 80-foot sculpture in Jersey City
@ABC7NY - abc7NY
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
A grand opening will be held Jersey City Thursday for Water's Soul, an 80-foot tall sculpture by artist Jaume Plensa adjacent to the Hudson River.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL