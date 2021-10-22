Waukesha Area #17 For Vampires; But Seriously, Give Blood
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Inclusive playground at Crosier Park to open next week
Hastings businesses nervous for state softball tournament
Bearcats beat Gross Catholic Cougars to advance to state tournament
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Today may be the nicest day we see for awhile
Neb. State XC: Noecker, Arens Set To Defend Titles Today
Adams County Emergency Management stresses importance of driving safety in cold weather
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
American Rescue request eyes next-generation ag, computing research
Ex-State Fair finance chief gets 30 days in jail, 15 years of probation for theft of fair money
Today may be the nicest day we see for awhile
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Temperatures warming up as the end of the week approaches
Adams County Emergency Management stresses importance of driving safety in cold weather
Look high and low for crop management
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Waukesha Area #17 For Vampires; But Seriously, Give Blood
Karen Pilarski - Patch on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The “fang-in-cheek” Halloween ranking of 2021’s Best and Worst Cities for Vampires calls attention to blood shortages in Waukesha.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wisconsin deputy hurt with 'edged weapon,' fires gun during altercation
How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Non-partisan audit in Wisconsin finds no widespread fraud in 2020 election
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL