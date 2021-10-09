WCU, local legislators meet to discuss teacher shortage
WCU, local legislators meet to discuss teacher shortage
WDAM Staff - WTOK
10/9/21
shares
A local delegation from the Mississippi House of Representatives met with William Carey officials to discuss the teacher shortage.
Read Full Story on wtok.com
