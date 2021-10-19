Welcome to 'Skeletown': Fort Wayne couple shares backstory behind impressive Halloween display
Welcome to 'Skeletown': Fort Wayne couple shares backstory behind impressive Halloween display
Josh Ayen - WTVW
10/19/21
For the last several years, a Fort Wayne couple has built a massive Halloween display on the front lawn of a home in the Southwood Park neighborhood.
Read Full Story on wane.com
