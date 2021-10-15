West Delaware pulls away late for 25-14 victory over Independence to claim Class 3A football district title
West Delaware pulls away late for 25-14 victory over Independence to claim Class 3A football district title
K.J. Pilcher - The Gazette
10/15/21
Third-ranked West Delaware scored 18 points in final quarter to beat No. 6 Independence and win Class 3A District 3 title.
