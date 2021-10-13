West Warwick-Area Unemployment Rate Steady: Latest Data
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jim Henson’s Farewell: Revisit the “Nice, Friendly” Memorial Service at St. John the Divine (1990)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Maryland’s AngelWing Project takes audiences to Beale Street
What do Kapler’s players think of him? We asked the minor leaguers he managed between playing MLB seasons
Teacher of the Week: Olivia Haley from H.B. Sugg Elementary School
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: CM beats Triad, eyes school wins record
Maryland’s AngelWing Project takes audiences to Beale Street
What do Kapler’s players think of him? We asked the minor leaguers he managed between playing MLB seasons
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Willie B. Smith case: Alabama says death penalty by nitrogen suffocation not practical at this time
Erica LaShawne Ealey
TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: CM beats Triad, eyes school wins record
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Maryland’s AngelWing Project takes audiences to Beale Street
What do Kapler’s players think of him? We asked the minor leaguers he managed between playing MLB seasons
Teacher of the Week: Olivia Haley from H.B. Sugg Elementary School
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
West Warwick-Area Unemployment Rate Steady: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate stayed the same as July for the West Warwick area and is still lower than it was during the worst of the
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video
Remains of Korean War hero, missing in action since 1950, returned home to RI
Good Samaritans rescue woman, 2 kids from fire in Pawtucket apartment building
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL