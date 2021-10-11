Western Michigan vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Western Michigan vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Data Skrive - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/11/21
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes college football matchup on October 16, 2021.
Read Full Story on si.com
