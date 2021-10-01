What channel is Georgia vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 SEC football game
What channel is Georgia vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 SEC football game
@Jake_Aferiat - Sporting News on MSN.com
10/1/21
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Georgia vs. Arkansas on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.
Read Full Story on sportingnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia vs. Arkansas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights
JT Daniels, KJ Jefferson to be game-time decisions for Georgia-Arkansas football showdown
JT Daniels injury update: Georgia starts Stetson Bennett against Arkansas
