What Illinois' nine-overtime upset win at Penn State means for Ohio State football
What Illinois' nine-overtime upset win at Penn State means for Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com
10/23/21
Illinois upset Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes on Saturday, taking some luster off of Ohio State's game with the Nittany Lions next week.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
