What's next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah's eastside?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022
Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat is out in 2022
An Indiana author’s book is targeted as schools become culture wars battlefields
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
No. 20 Providence men's soccer stuns No. 1 Georgetown thanks to some dazzling goals
Beshear seeks legislative input on essential-worker bonuses
Is Bowl Eligibility Still Attainable for Louisville?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Humid Through Friday, BIG Changes Coming This Weekend!
Kirby Smart sends message to Georgia fans ahead of pivotal matchup against Kentucky
College football picks against the spread: Predicting Georgia vs. Kentucky, Texas vs. Oklahoma State and more
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
No. 20 Providence men's soccer stuns No. 1 Georgetown thanks to some dazzling goals
National Guard still helping at some Kentucky hospitals
Kirby Smart sends message to Georgia fans ahead of pivotal matchup against Kentucky
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
No. 20 Providence men's soccer stuns No. 1 Georgetown thanks to some dazzling goals
College football picks against the spread: Predicting Georgia vs. Kentucky, Texas vs. Oklahoma State and more
First Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro this weekend
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What's next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah's eastside?
Bria Bolden - WTOC-TV
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A city council member is looking to expand access to fresh food now that a piece of city property is up for grabs.
Read Full Story on wtoc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia Cyber Center opening new lab for AU students
E-Waste Recycling Company Igneo Technologies to Open First U.S. Facility at SeaPoint in the Port of Savannah, GA
Trump Says Republicans Won't Vote If The GOP Doesn't Repeat His Election Lies
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL