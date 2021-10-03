Where have the central basin perch gone?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 27-24 victory against Washington Huskies
Pac-12 football predictions for Week 5
Pac-12 Football Picks: Should ASU Be an Underdog at UCLA?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington folds late in first loss to Oregon State in decade
Saturday Night Five: ASU rises, Oregon falls, UW slides to the brink and parity rules the league once again
UW Huskies produce a familiar performance in last-second loss to Oregon State
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Washington folds late in first loss to Oregon State in decade
Postgame Observations from the Husky Setback in Corvallis
Live Updates: Washington at Oregon State
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 27-24 victory against Washington Huskies
Live Updates: Washington at Oregon State
Oregon State mailbag: Coaches on the move, Smith coach of the year, too early to think Rose Bowl?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Where have the central basin perch gone?
Art Holden - The Daily Record on MSN.com
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Factors over recent years, most notably poor hatches, has decimated the Lake Erie perch population, especially in the central basin.
Read Full Story on the-daily-record.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL