Winning Wizard: Spencer Dinwiddie Returns to Brooklyn
Chad Smith - Basketball Insiders
10/24/21
New Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn on Monday night to face his former team, who are enduring another headache with point guard Kyrie Irving.
