Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe
Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe
Scott Bauer - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential
Read Full Story on apnews.com
