Woman charged in Rochester hit-and-run that seriously hurt 36-year-old jogger
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know
Storage containers are scarce, so toymakers are focused on small, squishy toys for the holidays
New Hampshire runners perform well at Boston Marathon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Paul Shea, Nashua Board Of Public Works Candidate
Mother of missing 5-year-old boy, other man charged in case to remain in jail for now
Here's What We Know After Mother, Man Arrested in Connection to Missing NH Boy, 5
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup For Nashua Area
Paul Shea, Nashua Board Of Public Works Candidate
Missing NH boy’s uncles plead with their sister to come clean
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup For Nashua Area
11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know
Nashua North Vs. South Thanksgiving Football Game Canceled Again
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woman charged in Rochester hit-and-run that seriously hurt 36-year-old jogger
Karen Dandurant - Foster's Daily Democrat
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Mat Lefebvre, 36, was jogging in the area and was wearing a headlamp with front and rear strobes at the time of the accident, police said.
Read Full Story on fosters.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hanover joins newly-formed Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire
Benton 'Chick' Smith, District A Charter Commission Candidate
'Salah's left foot is better, Ronaldo in the air' – Klopp and Solskjaer compare Liverpool and Manchester United superstars
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL