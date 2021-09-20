'Worst possible scenario': Texas fire at pet-boarding facility kills 75 dogs, officials say; cause of blaze unknown
'Worst possible scenario': Texas fire at pet-boarding facility kills 75 dogs, officials say; cause of blaze unknown
Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman - USA Today
9/20/21
A pet boarding facility caught fire Saturday night in Georgetown, Texas, killing all 75 dogs inside, according to officials.
