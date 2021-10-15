WV DHHR confirms 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths on Friday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Fort Smith Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Weekend
Captain Kirk Beamed Up; Oh My Gourd!! – Hot Topics
Ole Miss Wins Wild Shootout Over Arkansas 52-51
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
What we know, kinda know, and don’t know about Ole Miss football after 5 games
'Crazy in the back,' short up front: Pulaski boy's mullet takes him all the way to finals of kids division of USA Mullet Championships
A private party with Radiohead and big questions on the big screen: the latest gossip from Frieze London
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Arkansas TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
October 14, 1921: Scarborogh elected an officer of Square and Compass
Tales from the Tread: Luekens family exhibit opens
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WT SPORTS BRIEFS: Lady Buffs soccer, volleyball continue LSC action this weekend
Green Forest man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking
Arkansas' 10 Highest-rated Hoops Commits
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
October 14, 1921: Scarborogh elected an officer of Square and Compass
5 Fantastic Day Trips From Branson
Five questions with an Arkansas beat writer.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WV DHHR confirms 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths on Friday
Shyla Parsons - 12WBOY
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 15. The DHHR confirmed 1,264
Read Full Story on wboy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Governor unveils $1B West Virginia broadband expansion plan
Gov. Justice announces strategy to bring high-speed internet to more West Virginia homes
COVID-19 vaccine exemption passes West Virginia House
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL