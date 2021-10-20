WV school meal programs feel impact of national supply chain issue
WV school meal programs feel impact of national supply chain issue
Carrie Hodousek - West Virginia MetroNews
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Some West Virginia school districts are struggling to serve lunches amid an ongoing supply chain issue nationwide. . In Jackson County Schools, Su
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
