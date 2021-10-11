WVU Medicine employee vaccination rate at 92% as deadline approaches
WVU Medicine employee vaccination rate at 92% as deadline approaches
Jeff Jenkins - West Virginia MetroNews
10/11/21
Approximately 92% of the workers at WVU Medicine has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as a mandate deadline approaches. “T
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
