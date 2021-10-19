Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 -- the highest weekly update this year
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 -- the highest weekly update this year
Star-Tribune staff - Casper Star-Tribune
10/19/21
The new deaths touch 15 Wyoming counties. Natrona County saw the most deaths, with nine residents included in this most recent update.
Read Full Story on trib.com
