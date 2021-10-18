Yankton Pizza Business Expanding To Sioux Falls
Yankton Pizza Business Expanding To Sioux Falls
By Cora Van Olson
[email protected]
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/18/21
Yankton residents traveling in Sioux Falls will have a home away from home as Charlie’s Pizza is set to open a new location there early next year.
Read Full Story on yankton.net
