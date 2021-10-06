You Got Lost and Had to Be Rescued. Should You Pay?
You Got Lost and Had to Be Rescued. Should You Pay?
Claire Fahy - New York Times
10/6/21
The coronavirus pandemic sent a surge of inexperienced hikers into the wilderness. Many ran into trouble. Now states are looking to bill them for costly search and rescue operations.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
