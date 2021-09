Get your game plan in place now!

It may only be mid-September, but the holiday season will be here before you know it. While we've still got some time before the onslaught of food, gift-giving, and chilly weather take over, we figured it's never too early to start planning for Black Friday Shopping.

So, to lend a hand, we've put together this guide of everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021, including when it starts, where to shop, and the best deals.

When is Black Friday in 2021?

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving, which means it falls on November 26 this year. But we want to reiterate, just because Black Friday is a ways away, it doesn't mean you won't be able to snatch up some great deals even earlier than that! This brings us to ...

Where can you go shopping for Black Friday?

*This list of stores will be updated as we get closer and closer to the shopping event of the year! Check back for updates.

What Black Friday deals are there?

So far, not many sites have shared their deals for Black Friday. But as soon as we get wind of some, we'll add them! Expect great deals from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more!

Will you be participating in Black Friday shopping this year? Any fun deals that we should know of? Let us know in the comments below!