YouTube, TikTok And Snap Will Have To Testify Before Congress Over Kids Safety
YouTube, TikTok And Snap Will Have To Testify Before Congress Over Kids Safety
Abram Brown - Forbes
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Lawmakers are considering new regulations on Big Tech after a Facebook whistle-blower leaked documents that show the platform's affects on its youngest users.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
