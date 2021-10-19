YUPRO Chooses WorkLLama to Develop YUPRO Careers Mobile App, Connecting Diverse Candidates with Fortune 500 Employers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salt Lake City will receive $85M from the American Rescue Plan. Here's how it might be spent
Here’s how Salt Lake City’s mayor wants to spend millions in coronavirus relief
A day in the life of an Olympic hopeful
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Environmentalists stage silent protest to save the Great Salt Lake
Nonprofits working to secure shelter for Utah's homeless before winter
Utah Health Dept. 'strongly influenced' by feds instead of state lawmakers, state audit says
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Environmentalists stage silent protest to save the Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake bakery owner killed by suspected drunken driver fleeing police
Utah confirms 1,343 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Tuesday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
MedVet in Salt Lake City now has Neurology and Neurosurgery services for your pets
Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment: Best Project Airport/Transit, Project of the Year
Uniquely Utah: Carnival of Creeps
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
YUPRO Chooses WorkLLama to Develop YUPRO Careers Mobile App, Connecting Diverse Candidates with Fortune 500 Employers
Business Wire - Yahoo Finance
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
YUPRO chooses WorkLLama to develop the YUPRO Careers Mobile App, connecting diverse candidates with Fortune 500 employers.
Read Full Story on ca.finance.yahoo.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Bogino Properties – Trusted and Reliable Cash Home Buyers in Atlanta, GA
Gamethread: Atlanta at Dodgers (NLCS Game 3)/Astros at Red Sox (ALCS Game 4)
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL