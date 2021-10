There’s an art in the simplicity of ‘Smoke On The Water,” Zakk Wylde says. “Or with ‘Highway to Hell’ or with ‘Paranoid.’ The simplicity of a riff.” Which is why Wylde - who became famous in 1988 as Ozzy Osbourne’s latest guitar god - writes many of his riffs for Black Label Society - the band Wylde formed about 10 years after joining Osbourne - on just one or two guitar strings.