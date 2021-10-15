Zoo Atlanta's oldest giraffe dies after arthritis battle
Zoo Atlanta's oldest giraffe dies after arthritis battle
Molly Curley - WSAV-TV
10/15/21
The oldest member of Zoo Atlanta’s giraffe herd, Abu, died Friday. He was 16. “This is a very sad day for Zoo Atlanta. Abu was very special to so many, both within the
