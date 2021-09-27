If you can call the nation's capital home, you're spoiled for life. Here's why.

Most big cities are a melting pot of cultures and eclectic neighborhoods. But D.C. adds in a serious dose of culture and civic awareness that sets it apart from all the others.



Courtesy of the National Mall and Memorial Parks (Facebook)

Part of it is the history, but the magic of Washington, D.C., is a blend of a whole host of things that make it unique. Let's take a look at all the ways that living in D.C. ruins you for life.

Click NEXT to get started.