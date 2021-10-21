Hopefully, you haven’t been doing any of these illegal things in the Golden State.

From the mountains to the beaches and every national park and historic attraction in between, California is an awesome state to call home. Just don’t go doing anything weird to get yourself arrested or fined. California’s weird laws run a gamut of topics and illicit behavior that range from whistling, salt pouring, and sidewalk bowling to kite flying and camel walking. And don’t even think about wearing cowboy boots if you don’t own a cow (or two) in Blythe!

A few of these weird regulations have us wondering why you would be doing them in the first place. If you live here or plan on visiting in the near future (you never know when these laws might get updated with even weirder ones), check this out before you end up in big trouble.

1. Having Christmas lights up after February 2 could land you a $250 fine in San Diego.

Ebenezer Scrooge and The Grinch must live in San Diego. February 1? Perfectly fine. Don’t dare go past February 2, though!

2. It’s illegal to put anything other than a car in an apartment or hotel garage in San Francisco.

Somewhere down the line, San Francisco residents must have been putting questionable things in garages to get this restriction.

3. It’s illegal to pour salt on the highway in Hermosa Beach.

Keep those margaritas in the car while in Hermosa Beach. Don’t dare drop a pretzel, either.

4. You must own at least two cows to wear cowboy boots in Blythe.

Located in the Palo Verde Valley near the Arizona border, this agricultural area takes its cowboy culture seriously.

5. It’s illegal to fly a kite higher than 10 feet in Walnut.

This one goes on to say … "or not near electrical conductive public utility wires or facilities." We’re thinking this area had lots of bare wires and dangling lines to come up with this one—personally, we can’t get a kite 10 feet off the ground, to begin with. How about you?

6. In Long Beach, there’s no cursing allowed on a mini-golf course.

Yes, we agree that you shouldn’t curse (especially on a mini-golf course where there’s likely to be young ears). Just leave the cursing to the pros.

7. It’s illegal to whistle for a lost canary before 7 a.m. in Berkeley.

There must be some really loud whistlers in Berkeley. Be safe and leave the whistling to around 7:15.

8. It’s illegal to walk your camel down Palm Canyon Drive between 4 and 6 p.m. in Palm Springs.

Maybe it’s a rush-hour safety issue? Maybe, at some time in the past, there was an influx of camel-walking pedestrians in Palm Springs. Regardless, make sure you keep those camels off the streets between 4 and 6.

9. It’s illegal to bowl on the sidewalk in Chico.

Sure, it’s a little weird to set up pins on the sidewalk. But, really, an actual law? Then again, who wants to get hit in the ankles with a stray bowling ball?

10. It’s illegal to walk an elephant down Market Street in San Francisco unless you’re using a leash.

What’s with all the elephants? And do they run rampant when not on a leash? For that matter, what good is an elephant leash in the first place? Elephants are BIG animals. Even Florida has a law about elephants. Can’t we just let our elephants live in peace?

Have you heard of any other weird laws in California or otherwise? Tell us all about it in the comments.