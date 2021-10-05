The "Lone Star State" has some of the weirdest laws.

Very much in keeping with its namesake, Texas has its own rulebook when it comes to some of the strangest laws they have on the books to date. So, whether you live in Texas or you plan on visiting the Lone Star State, here are some unusual Texas laws you should be aware of.

1. It is illegal to sell one's eyes. And other organs too!

According to the Texas Penal Code Section 48.02, it is illegal to sell human organs. Selling and purchasing eyes, heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver, lungs, skin, and other organs or tissues can land a Texan in jail for up to a year and/or fines up to $4,000! However, one can sell their blood and hair legally in the state.

2. It is illegal to commit a crime without giving a 24-hour notice.

An anti-crime law in Texas requires criminals to give an oral or written 24-hour advance notice to their victims before committing crimes. The law also needs criminals to mention the nature of crimes to be executed. (Now we know when to call the cops!)

3. It is illegal to milk another person's cow.



Once upon a time, it was illegal to milk someone else's cow in Texas. The Texas Penal Code stated a fine of no more than $10 if found guilty of milking a stranger's cow. The law was removed in 1973. However, such an act is still considered illegal, and the guilty can face theft of personal property charges.

4. It is illegal to be in possession of the Encyclopedia Britannica collection.

That's right! Texas once banned the entire Encyclopedia Britannica because one volume contained a recipe on how to brew beer at home. Possession of the book could lead you to even jail and/or fines. Currently, according to the law, one can homebrew no more than 200 gallons of alcoholic beverage per year. No license is required if the brewer complies with all the rules mentioned in the Statute section.

5. It is illegal to walk around barefoot.

Certain cities in Texas don't allow walking around barefoot unless you have a permit. To maintain sanitation and the appearance of the cities, one needs to purchase a $5 permit before going barefoot.

6. It is illegal to drink more than three sips of beer while standing.



In LeFors, Texas, it was illegal to have more than three sips of beer while standing. However, the reason for enforcing such a law is still not clear, and looks like the law existed till the last century and has disappeared ever since. Bring on those Texas gulps if you still prefer to stand! (Just in case!)

7. It is illegal to carry wire cutters in your pocket.

In Austin, it was illegal to carry a wire cutter in your pocket. This law was enforced due to disputes between landowners who preferred open range and those who chose to enclose their land behind barbed wires. Open rangers have been known to cut the barbed wire fences of others. The Texas Legislature updated the Penal Code in 1973 and removed the law from the books. It is now legal to carry wire cutters in your pocket on your own property.

8. It is illegal to feather dust in public buildings.

In Clarendon, Texas, it is illegal to feather dust any public building. Although, it is unclear if the feather duster is illegal or the act of dusting!

9. It is illegal to buy cheese on Sunday. Wait, what?

In Houston, it's illegal to buy or sell Limburger cheese on Sunday. Better stock up your cheese on Saturday!

10. It is illegal to eat trash.

This one sure takes the cake! In Texas, you cannot eat your neighbor's garbage without their permission. Failing to abide by this law can land you in jail for trespassing and property theft. The law is enforced primarily to control unauthorized use of litter in the state.

