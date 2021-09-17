From bedding to ham, we've identified 12 Virginia products that will boost your state pride.

*Originally posted on January 9, 2020:

I have to admit, I learned a lot about Virginia while compiling this list. Did you know that there's a Virginia Creed? We could all become better Virginians, I think, and here are the 12 things we need to do so.

"Virginia Is for Lovers" Sheet Set

I mean ... I don't think there's a way to prove your loyalty to the Commonwealth any more than by proudly sporting the "Virginia Is for Lovers" sheet set in your bedroom. Virginia? Yes. Is it for lovers? Obviously. So let's state that on.our.bed.

