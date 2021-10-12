3 members, 2 seats: West Virginia Republicans gird for redistricting showdown
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Frontier, Spirit adding nearly a dozen routes at TPA
The Ridge in Rochester withdraws expansion plan; developer says project still on track
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Man suffers burns over 50% of body at Manchester homeless encampment
Police search for driver who struck pedestrian in Rochester, left scene
Mystery Boom And Unexplained Shakes Freak Out People In New Hampshire
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into '22 governor's race
Man suffers burns over 50% of body at Manchester homeless encampment
Police search for driver who struck pedestrian in Rochester, left scene
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'Crisis level': Child care providers grapple with a worker shortage as federal relief is slow to help
Pride march smaller than previous years, but every bit as passionate
Foley Freedom Run
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
3 members, 2 seats: West Virginia Republicans gird for redistricting showdown
@politico - Politico
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The state lost one of its three congressional seats in reapportionment, but none of its three incumbents are ready to retire.
Read Full Story on politico.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
IGM Biosciences Announces Leadership Appointments and Formation of IGM Infectious Diseases and IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation Business Units
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL